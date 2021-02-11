Sidharth Malhotra-Neha Sharma's 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' All Set To Release

Sidharth Sharma and Neha Sharma's single Thoda Thoda Pyaar is set for its release tomorrow. Neha Sharma took to Instagram with a poster for the same. She put up a caption asking who else was excited for the release tomorrow implying she was excited and looking forward to it. She wrote, “One day to go..who else is excited? 😬💕 #ThodaThodaPyaar❤️🎶 Releasing on 12th February 2021.” The Thoda Thoda Pyaar song release date was announced keeping Valentine’s Day in mind.

Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma's single out tomorrow.

The poster that Neha Sharma posted showed the feel of what the song might be like. It looks whimsical and happy and captures the essence of two young people in love. Sidharth and Neha are in a field with a giant wheel in the background. Sidharth is seated on a yellow scooter while Neha is standing with her arms around his neck clicking a selfie.

Both of them are very casually dressed and the entire vibe of the poster seems very casual. Sidharth Malhotra is wearing an all-blue ensemble. He is wearing blue denim with a blue plaid shirt over a white undershirt. He has a black helmet on his head and is sporting a clean-shaven look. He is smiling broadly into the camera.

Neha Sharma is not very clearly visible as her body is covered behind Siddharth’s. From what little of her is visible, we can see an orange top with sunglasses and a helmet. She is smiling with her lips between her teeth as she looked at Siddharth instead of the camera. The song captures the essence of two people just starting to fall in love.

Another post by Neha saw her posing while looking glamourous. She is wearing a blue coloured dress standing on a balcony that overlooked a beach. She captioned the pictures as “View from my @airbnb #airbnbpartner #viewfrommybalcony 📷-“ and looks colour coordinated with the beach. She has paired her high-slitted strappy dress with nude shoes and no accessories befitting a beach vacation. She has let her hair fall loose to her shoulders with a little bit of a fringe. Her makeup has also been left minimal and natural-looking. The dress and the location does most of the talking in the picture.

