Sidharth Malhotra Shares A Throwback Picture From Film Set; Check Out

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Bollywood business which was tremendously affected by the virus has been slowly and steadily coming back on the track. Several stars have started shooting for their upcoming films and web shows and are trying to adopt the “new normal” life. Recently, handsome star Sidharth Malhotra shared a throwback quirky picture from one of his films were he can be seen peeping through a camera while trying to figure out when things will get normal back to again.

Sidharth Malhotra recalls good old days on sets

Sidharth shared the picture on Twitter where he can be seen learning off-screen technicalities with the camera. What caught the attention of the fans was the funny caption of the post. While captioning the post, the Student of the Year actor wrote that through the camera he is trying to see when things get normal again. The actor also recalled god old days on the sets by writing “#Daysontheset, #throwback.”

Read: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra To Commence Shooting For 'Thank God' In September

Read: Can Sidharth Malhotra & Aditi Rao Hydari Play Protagonists In 'Baby Driver' Hindi Remake?

Trying to see when things are going to get back to normal!#DaysOnTheSet #Throwback pic.twitter.com/42K5ARDlym — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 20, 2020

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to leave a comment under the post. One of the users tried to spread hope and wrote that all his fans are eagerly waiting to watch Sidharth Malhotra back on the big screen. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that everybody is waiting for these stressful days to get over so that normal days can be back again. A third user sent in positive vibes to the actor and advised him to stay strong at this moment. Another user chimed in and shared their happiness of seeing the actor so fit and positive amid the ongoing virus spread.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is soon to start shooting for his next film Thank God. The Indra Kumar directorial comedy film which was scheduled to go on floors in April was postponed due to the pandemic. Sidharth will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in the film. The latest reports have stated that Ajay Devgn who has three films in his kitty like the remake of Kaithi, Thank God and portions of his sports drama Maidaan, will resume his work life with Thank God. The actor will commence shooting for the first leg of the shoot in September in Mumbai. Actress Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen essaying a pivotal role in the film.

Read: Jagdeep's Demise: Madhuri Dixit Recalls Working With Him, Sidharth Malhotra Pays Tribute

Read: Sidharth Malhotra To Be Seen In Allu Arjun's Role For A Hindi Remake Of 'DJ'? Read Here

(Image credit: Sidharth Malhotra/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.