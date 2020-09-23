Sidharth Malhotra Shares Picturesque Views From His 'super Trek'; Watch

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra knows how to grab attention with his content on different platforms. Recently, he took to social media and posted a video of himself through his official Instagram handle. The actor shared a glimpse of his trek along with the scenic backdrop of mountains and lush green trees. Moreover, he also shared an Instagram story of rainfall in the region. Here is everything that you need to know about Sidharth Malhotra’s latest post on the video-sharing platform. Read on:

Sidharth Malhotra shares a trekking video

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a video of himself through his official handle on September 22, 2020, Tuesday. The actor is seen while taking a stroll on the path filled with vivid herbs and shrubs. He has donned a blue t-shirt and teamed it up with a pair of comfortable pants and trekking shoes. For a complete look, Sidharth Malhotra has also sported a black cap.

He is sharing a glimpse of the trek with his fans and followers on the social media platform. The backdrop also features other people while hiking. Moreover, Sidharth Malhotra’s video features a scene in which he is washing his face with clear water from the lake. In the caption accompanying his post, the actor mentioned a quote from a renowned person. He penned, “Nature, to be commanded, must be obeyed -Francis Bacon. Had such a super trek this morning â›°.” Sidharth Malhotra further added hashtags such as Nature Lover and Outdoor Junkie in the description alongside the post. Check out his recent video on the video-sharing platform.

Also read: Did You Know Sidharth Malhotra Is Associated With PETA India & Wildlife SOS?

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra's Quirky Instagram Captions That Got Thumbs Up From His Fans

Comments on Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram video

Within a few hours of sharing the video post, Sidharth Malhotra garnered more than 2,35,000 views and over 2000 comments on Instagram. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities have posted their response to the clip. Many among them called the actor cute and how he was giving positive vibes with the video. On the other hand, various people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, trees, blossoms, mountains, fire, and kisses, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Sidharth Malhotra’s video on Instagram.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra Urges His Fans To Watch THIS Movie On Netflix

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.