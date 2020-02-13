Varun Dhawan And Sidharth Malhotra's Throwback Photos From The Sets Of 'My Name Is Khan'

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their debuts in 2012 with Student of The Year but it wasn't their first creative collaboration. Before making their debuts in the film industry as actors, the two worked with ace filmmaker Karan Johar as assistant directors in the film My Name is Khan. Recently, photos of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra from the sets of My Name is Khan have surfaced on the internet. Check them out below -

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan from the sets of My Name is Khan

The first photo which surfaced on the internet features Varun Dhawan and Shah Rukh Khan who was the lead in My Name is Khan. The actor had previously stated that working on My Name is Khan changed his life as it was his first outing as an assistant director. Back in 2019, Varun too had shared a photo from the sets of My Name is Khan which featured Sidharth Malhotra as well. Check out the photo below -

#9YearsOfMNIK a film I learnt soo much on. It practically changed my life. Also this is the only picture I have where @abhivarman is smiling. Thank u @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/axg0n7GJxu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 11, 2019

The Karan Johar directorial film My Name is Khan recently completed ten years since its initial release. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. Actor Kajol had also shared a heartfelt post recently to celebrate ten years of My Name is Khan. Check out her post below -

Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories!#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan@karanjohar @iamsrk @M_Contractor pic.twitter.com/uqvWQIK56Z — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 12, 2020

Image courtesy - Varun Dhawan Twitter

