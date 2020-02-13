The Debate
Varun Dhawan And Sidharth Malhotra's Throwback Photos From The Sets Of 'My Name Is Khan'

Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's photos from the sets of the film 'My Name is Khan' have recently surfaced on the internet. Read below for more details

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
varun dhawan

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their debuts in 2012 with Student of The Year but it wasn't their first creative collaboration. Before making their debuts in the film industry as actors, the two worked with ace filmmaker Karan Johar as assistant directors in the film My Name is Khan. Recently, photos of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra from the sets of My Name is Khan have surfaced on the internet. Check them out below -

Also read: Varun Dhawan clarifies after reports of his 'Roka' with girlfriend Natasha surface

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan from the sets of My Name is Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ☆ Varun Dhawan Fans Family ☆ (@varuniacsfamily) on

Also read: Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani have a good time during their California trip; Watch BTS videos

The first photo which surfaced on the internet features Varun Dhawan and Shah Rukh Khan who was the lead in My Name is Khan. The actor had previously stated that working on My Name is Khan changed his life as it was his first outing as an assistant director. Back in 2019, Varun too had shared a photo from the sets of My Name is Khan which featured Sidharth Malhotra as well. Check out the photo below - 

Also read: Oscars 2020: Sidharth Malhotra, Diljit & other Bollywood celebs congratulate 'Parasite'

The Karan Johar directorial film My Name is Khan recently completed ten years since its initial release. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. Actor Kajol had also shared a heartfelt post recently to celebrate ten years of My Name is Khan. Check out her post below - 

Also read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra burn the dance floor, Internet tags them as 'Sidkara'

Also read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra spotted together once again; check details inside

Image courtesy - Varun Dhawan Twitter

 

 

Published:
