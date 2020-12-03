Sidharth Malhotra To Star In A Spy Thriller Film Helmed By Shantanu Bagchi: Report

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is making the most of the lockdown by working out, learning new skills, and reading new scripts. The actor has also many upcoming films in his kitty. He is all set to star in films like Shershaah, the Thadam remake, Thank God, and the DJ Duvvada Jagannadham (2017) remake. According to a report, it has been said that the actor is all set to star in a spy thriller film.

According to a recent report by Mid-Day, it has been reported that the actor has given a nod to a spy thriller. The film is also reported to be produced by Amar Butala and to be helmed by ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi. It is also being said that this film is likely to mark Shantanu Bagchi’s first film shoot post the pandemic.

A source also told the portal that Sidharth loved the script and came on board immediately. It is also said that the film is conceptualised as a thriller that is high on action. The film will also see the actor play the role of a spy. It is also reported that Sidharth Malhotra is expected to begin prep by December-end before the director calls for action in January 2021. The Hindi adaptation of the much-acclaimed film Thadam directed by Vardhan Ketkar has been pushed further for now.

On the work front

Actor Sidharth Malhotra will appear next in Tamil director Vishnuvardhan's SherShaah, which will be based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. The film will see Malhotra play a double role as Vikram Batra and Vishal Batra, with Dimple Cheema, Vikram's fiancé, which is being played by Kiara Advani. In May 2019, the movie was announced and went on floors right afterwards.

The filming was completed in January 2020 with the release date decided to be July 3, 2020. However, it was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film marks Vishnuvardhan's debut as a director in the Hindi film industry.

