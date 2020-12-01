Sidharth Malhotra Posts A Clean-shaven Picture; Calls Himself A 'Dirty Fellow'

Sidharth Malhotra has been winning hearts of his fans with his latest look that he has been sharing on his Instagram handle. The actor recently posted another picture of himself that was clicked by a well-known cinematographer from one of his movies. Let’s check out Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram post that is being loved by fans.

Sidharth Malhotra recently shared a glimpse of his Monday Blues on his Instagram handle. The actor shared a picture of himself wearing a cool yellow t-shirt with a clean shaved look.This picture added to his series of clean-shaven photos that he has recently been posting on his Instagram handle. As Sidharth Malhotra was wearing a yellow t-shirt, he captioned the post as “yellow yellow, dirty fellow” with a hashtag for Monday blues. He also gave picture credits to the one who managed to click such a sizzling picture of Sidharth Malhotra.

All his fans began showering heart and fire emojis and others complimented him on his beauty by addressing him as natural, pure and beautiful. One of Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram followers also addressed him as a “mango”. See how fans reacted to Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram post.



Sidharth Malhotra’s photos

Here’s another clean-shaven click from Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram that was immensely loved by his fans and followers on social media. Many of the celebrity artists also liked his picture and complimented him. In this picture, the actor shared a glimpse from his Goa diaries in which he can be seen posing in a smart tank top with a matching set of sunglasses. His picture became a huge hit amongst his fans as the sunshine pouring on his clean-shaven look enhanced the beauty of the picture. As he can be seen adjusting his sunglasses in the photo, he stated in the caption that everything was clear now. Many of his fans again filled his post with several heart emojis and stated how his look was loved by them all.

