Sidharth Malholtra Spotted In Goa For Album Shoot, See Pictures

Student Of The Year actor Sidharth Malhotra was snapped at the airport and was seen leaving the city on Sunday. Recently, the actor was spotted in Goa. On Instagram, a fan page shared Sidharth’s photo in which he can be seen arriving on the sets for an album shoot in Goa. He can be seen wearing denim jeans and a checked shirt. Fans and followers can’t wait to know about what is coming next.

Have a look at Sidharth Malhotra's photos -

In another photo, shared by his fans, Sidharth can be seen enjoying his dinner with actress Diana Penty and the crew. Choreographer Bosco Martis was also seen in the frame. The post’s caption read that something exciting was coming up.

On Sunday, actress Diana Penty also shared a post on her Instagram in which she can be seen with Sidharth. The two can be seen in an aeroplane. Her caption said that she was flying in the time of Covid-19 with Sidharth Malhotra.

Recently, Sidharth shared a picture of him beside the beach. Flaunting his new look, the actor can be seen in a white T-shirt and paired his look with a chain. His caption said that an honest man at work for the best a man could be.

A few days ago, Sidharth also shared a photo of him where he can be seen emerging from the waters. The actor can be seen taking a dip into the sea between the orange skies. He captioned his post by saying that he was the son of a beach and added hashtags such as #outdoor #beachvibes to his post.

Sidharth Malhotra's movies and more

As per the rumours, Sidharth Malhotra is dating actress Kiara Advani. The two have not confirmed their relationship but the actors are said to be together. Sidharth has been seen in many Bollywood movies and was last seen in Aiyaary, Jabariya Jodi, and Marjaavaan. Next, the actor is gearing up for Shershaah which is an upcoming biopic film on Kargil War hero Vikram Batra. The movie is directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and stars actor Kiara Advani.

