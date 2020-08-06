Sidharth Malhotra's Work From Home 'jugaad' Is A Piece Of Information Worth Remembering

Actor Sidharth Malhotra recently took to Instagram to share a work-related hack that he has been following during the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor posted a picture of his dresser where he conveniently arranged a set-up for 'self-shoot'. The picture also shows his love for reading and fans seem impressed by the hack as well as his collection of books.

Sidharth Malhotra’s work hack

Sidharth Malhotra recently took to social media to share how he has been managing shoots on his own with a few hacks. The actor posted a picture of himself where he can be seen adjusting his phone on top of a tower of books which has been put together. He can also be seen holding a cup of coffee while he brightly smiles at the phone.

Sidharth Malhotra is seen dressed in a white sweatshirt which has been paired with red track pants. In the picture posted, he can be seen with slightly grown and well-set hair while his smile complements the look.

In the caption for the post, Sidharth Malhotra has mentioned that this is his work from home setup. He has called it a “jugaad” and has also added a tongue-out emoticon to express better. Have a look at the picture here.

Sidharth Malhotra’s fans can be seen surprised at the number of books that are present in the picture. A few people can also be seen having a hearty laugh as the “jugaad” seems to be working well. Have a look at a few comments from his post here.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen playing the lead role in an upcoming film, Shershaah. The biopic film revolves around the life of Vikram Batra and his untold story. Shershaah is being helmed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Shrivastava. It will also star actors like Kiara Advani, Sahil Vaid, and Mir Sawar in pivotal roles. Shershaah does not have an official release date yet.

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

