Sidharth Malhotra Shares Batman-inspired Quote 'Who I Am Doesn't Define Me'; See Picture

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a quote of the day. He also expressed his love for the popular DC Comics superhero Batman by sharing a quote said by the character. Read on to see what the Hasee Toh Phasee star wrote on his Instagram post a few hours ago.

Sidharth Malhotra shares quote of the day

Sidharth Malhotra who is currently quarantining in his Mumbai home along with his dog often shares some wonderful musings with his fans. He took to his Instagram to share a quote of the day said by one of the world's favourite superheroes, Batman. He captioned stating that it is a life lesson. The quote that the DC Comics superhero Batman once said is, "It is not who I am underneath, but What I do that defines me". Many fans started commenting asking whether he was okay or if there was something that he wanted to share with the world. Some others appreciated the choice of superhero and shared their love for the character. Take a look at some comments below.

Image courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is a Bollywood actor who is famous for his portrayal in movies like Brothers, Ek Villain, Hasee Toh Phasee, Baar Baar Dekho, Ittefaq with the latest being Marjaavaan. The actor is reportedly soon to start shooting for his next film Thank God. He will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in the film. The latest reports have stated that Ajay Devgn, who has three films in his kitty like the remake of Kaithi, Thank God and portions of his sports drama Maidaan, will resume his work life with Thank God as well. Actress Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen essaying a pivotal role in the film.

Sidharth Malhotra would also be seen in the biographical movie called Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani, where he is playing a double role in the film. The movie is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra.

