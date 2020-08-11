Sidharth Malhotra Shares 'favourite Janmashtami Pic'; Asks Fans To Celebrate Responsibly

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle on August 11 and shared a childhood picture of him. In the photo, Sidharth Malhotra is seen striking a pose with a flute while portraying Bal Krishna. Writing a brief caption to his post, Sidharth stated that it is his "favourite Janmashtami picture". The caption of the Student Of The Year actor read, "Have fun family memories of Delhi related to this festival, however this year let’s all celebrate responsibly. Wishing for love, peace & harmony, #HappyJanmashtami to all ♥ (sic)". Scroll down to take a look.

When little Sidharth Malhotra imitated Bal Krishna

Sidharth Malhotra's Janmashtami post garnered more than 88K likes (and is still counting) within a few hours. Meanwhile, a section of fans went gaga over Sid's "adorable" look and started flooding the comments section with red-heart emoticons. One of his fans wrote, "Cute little krishna" while another comment read, "Aye This is so cute! Happy Janmashtami".

Janmashtami 2020

Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is the day when the devotees of Lord Krishna gather and celebrate the birth of the deity. This in English calendar falls between the months of August to September. This year as well the festivities will be marked between August 11 midnight followed by day-long celebrations on August 12, 2020. Janmashtami 2020 will witness celebrations across the Hindu communities.

Sidharth Malhotra's photos on Instagram

It seems like the Ek Villain actor has got plenty of time to go through his throwback pictures as during the nationwide-lockdown he has often shared his old photographs. In the picture on Instagram, the Jabariya Jodi actor can be seen posing with an all-smiling face while flaunting his ripped muscles. He was seen clad in a blue vest with track pants. Sidharth wrote that those were his good old college days where balancing lectures, rugby practice, and gym training were on his agenda. At last, he called it “Those unforgettable Delhi days".

Sidharth Malhotra's movies

On the work front, the 35-year-old-actor was last seen the Milap Zaveri directorial Marjaavaan, along with Tara Sutaria. Reportedly, the action-romance drama did a decent business at the BO. He will be next seen in the biographical movie titled Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani, where he is playing a double role in the film. The movie is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra.

