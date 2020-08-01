Kiara Advani Pens Thank You Note For Everyone Who Poured In Wishes On Her 28th Birthday

Actress Kiara Advani turned a year older on July 31. She brought in her birthday with her family and close ones. To make her day more special, her fans, friends, and some of her colleagues from across the globe sent her best wishes and showered her with love on her special day. The actress then took to Instagram and thanked everyone for making her day so special with their beautiful wishes. The actress also wrote that with all the wishes on the joyous occasion, Kiara feels blessed to have been surrounded with so loving people.

Kiara Advani thanks her friends and fans for their wishes on her birthday

Kiara shared a happening picture from her birthday celebrations with her loved ones where the entire house is seen decked up with balloons. Apart from the decorations, a pretty Kiara can be seen posing with several cakes on the table. While captioning the post, the Kabir Singh actress wrote that with a heart full of love and gratitude, she thanked all her friends, colleagues, fans for the love, blessings, videos, messages they had showered upon the actress on her birthday. At last, she wrote that she will pray for the good health and safety of everyone.

Actor Tiger Shroff who was a bit tad late for the wishes extended his belated birthday wishes to the actress in the comment section. He blessed the actress with an amazing year and loads of happiness in her life. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri also poured in her heart over the post with several heart-shaped emoticons.

Apart from a number of fans and friends who wished her on her special day, Ek Villain actor Sidharth Malhotra shared an adorable picture to wish his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani on her birthday. Sidharth Malhotra wished his alleged lady love by sharing an unseen photo of Kiara where she is seen cutting the cake. He captioned it as, “Happy birthday sunshine girl big love and hug”. However, replying to his message, Kiara on her story wrote, “Thank You Monkey”. Marjaavaan actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating each other but neither of them has confirmed anything. Recently, while interacting with his fans during the 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra was asked by a fan to describe Kiara in one word, to which the Kapoor and Sons actor said ‘Shershaah’.

(Image credit: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)

