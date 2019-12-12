Sidharth Shukla's Birthday: Fans Trend #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla On His Big Day

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has been grabbing the headlines on the show right since its inception. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor is one of the most popular contestants of the show. Sidharth is celebrating his birthday today and his die-hard fans have started trending #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla on the social media to make his day extra special. However, Sidharth has not been keeping well and is reportedly suffering from typhoid. He was also sent away from the house, to a secret room due to his medical conditions. So, his fans have also added the trend #FighterSid to pray for his speedy recovery. Check out the wishes below.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Calls Paras Chhabra Rashami Desai’s ‘naukar’

Sidharth's fans have been pouring in with birthday wishes for him

Sid always good i wish you always happy youre smile is 👌👌🤩🤩😍#GetWellSoonSidharth #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/u34dUCFfw8 — SumitRanglani88@gmail.com (@ranglani88) December 12, 2019

Wish You A Very Happy Birthday Sidharth shukla 😊God Bless You..

From Asim Squad ❤️#HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/ZUznWe1EK6 — ᏒᎥᎠᎪ //ᎪsᎥmᏒᎥᎪᏃ❣️ (@ItsMeRida_) December 12, 2019

Stop being so hot nd handsome,

it's distracting..😤#HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/PgTuXhHePY — sejal ❤ HBD Sidharth Shukla ❤ (@12priyadarshi) December 12, 2019

Sidharth and Paras have been observing the game from the secret room

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw Sidharth revealing that he thought Paras was like Rashami's servant who used to do anything she wanted. However, Paras defended himself by saying that he was just being a good friend to her. But Paras also reveals that he is also displeased with Rashami and Arhaan now. Sidharth also revealed to Paras that Rashami made him clean the plates as well as do all the other household work inside the house. Sidharth and Paras also witness the entire BB Post Office task which was held for the next captaincy. The two also appreciated Vikas Gupta's game strategy when he shredded Rashami's letter after Hindustani Bhau handed it over to her.

Also Read: Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss 13? Says ‘part Of Me Wants To Throw It Out’

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 11, 2019 | BB Housemates Turn Into Puppets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.