Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 11, 2019 | BB Housemates Turn Into Puppets

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 started with Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala fighting post the BB Post Office task. The next letter came for Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma found the letter. However, she decided to give him the letter telling him that she values emotions and they hugged it out. Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma spoke about the ongoing captaincy task and wanting to be the captain or not. Next, the final letter that came was for Mahira and Asim found it. However, Asim decided to shred it off, that left both, Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Shukla (who are in the secret room) shocked. Mahira was left in tears, while Asim constantly apologized to her. Everyone tried to explain things to Mahira and told her that she should buckle up and stay strong. Meanwhile, Shefali Jariwala spoke to the housemates about the task, and Asim came there. Once again Asim and Shefali Jariwala end up fighting with each other.

At the end of the task, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy contenders for the week, them being Vikas, Rashami, Shefali, and Asim. Vikas Gupta gave her a piece of advice, while Shefali Jariwala ended up in tears once again. Asim went on to explain his side to Mahira once again, but she paid no heed to it. He also went to Shefali and apologized to her for things that happened in the heat of the moment. The two of them hugged it out. On the other hand, Madhurima Tuli and Aditya Singh spent some quality time with each other but end up arguing.

A new day starts, as the housemates woke up to Khadke Glassy. When the housemates didn’t wake up at once, Bigg Boss played the Kukadoo Koo. Housemates got into an argument over duties and Vishal and Madhurima fought once again. Shehnaaz spoke to Mashurima while Vishal spoke to Rashami and others, while Paras said that the two should speak to each other directly instead of talking to everyone else.

Later, Bhau asked Arti for a perfume and she told him to take one from Mahira, as it belongs to Paras. This left Paras annoyed. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz got angry at Mahira for talking to Vishal and said that he annoys her a lot. Vishal went to Shehnaaz and Mahira in order to talk to them, but the two ignored him. Paras seemed to enjoy it. While Rashami asked Madhurima about their love story, Vishal got busy in the kitchen. Mahira then confronted Vishal about the task and nominations. Shefali Bagga then came bearing an announcement for the captaincy task, called Kathaputli. According to the task, Paras and Siddharth will be ordering them, pretending to be Bigg Boss, until Bigg Boss asks them to stop the game.

Paras and Sidharth ordered Shefali to go to Asim and tell him all about his negative issues. Paras also asked Asim to tell Shefali how he is better than her. Paras then assigned the next task to Rashami and asked her to do her makeup like the Joker. They also asked Shefali Jariwala to keep the slippers down and also asked her to keep the mug on her head. Meanwhile, Rashami was also asked to mimic Asim, and all of this turns out to be fun. He also asked Asim to go lie down on the floor while Shefali gets concerned, and they resumed the conversation. Paras and Siddharth also asked Rashami is to go apologies to Mahira, and next asked to go to Shehnaaz, and the two have a nice time together.

Meanwhile, Asim is asked to stop indulging Rashami, and Siddharth told Paras to not have done so. Vikas, on the other hand, was busy doing his cleaning duty, while Shefali Bagga tore off tissue papers and threw them on the ground, leaving Siddharth and Paras wondering why was she doing so. Madhurima and Asim got into an argument in between all of this. The orders kept coming in, and Asim and Rashami went to Shehnaaz to tell her nice things. Shehnaaz called them fake and ended up crying, wondering they are all coming to her only for the sake of the task. Bigg Boss then announced that the task for tonight has come to an end. Stay tuned.

