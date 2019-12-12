Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss 13? Says ‘part Of Me Wants To Throw It Out’

The speculations have been getting deeper that Salman Khan may be replaced by Farah Khan as the host of Bigg Boss 13. Salman reportedly revealed in an earlier interview with a publication that hosting the show is often stressful for him but he gets to learn a lot about the country and its values while hosting the show. Salman recently spoke with an esteemed publication regarding his stint as a host in the controversial show. He said a part of him wants to cut that part and throw it out but the other part wants to keep it. He revealed about his dilemma which he faces while hosting the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 11, 2019 | BB Housemates Turn Into Puppets

Salman revealed that hosting the show gets stressful for him

Salman came on board with the show when he started hosting the fourth season from the year 2011. The show has always been grabbing headlines right since its inception due to the controversial and unpredictable content but it was Salman's screen presence as the host which further made it topple the popularity charts. The Dabangg 3 actor was also quipped on whether he dislikes the show. To this, he replied that he likes the show. He further added that even if it is stressful, he gets to learn a lot of things while hosting the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother Slams Arhaan Khan For 'Road Pe Thi' Comment

Salman is disappointed with the behaviour of the contestants this season

Salman said that he learns where the country is going along with its principles, scruples, values and morals. He said that the show unfolds it all with the celebrities who are locked up inside the house. He also added that the beauty of the show is that once the housemates are outside the house, they are nothing like what they were inside the house. He further said that the contestants are not performing anything during their stint inside the house but it is just the aura of the house which makes them behave like that. According to media reports, Salman is upset with the behaviour of the contestants this season. Reportedly, he will soon be stepping down as the host of the show and Farah Khan will be replacing him. Salman has also expressed his disappointment with the contestants while hosting the show. However, the last date of Salman's shoot is not confirmed yet but Farah is reportedly expected to take over as host from the month of January.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestant Raksha Discloses Her Reason To Nominate Chandan Achar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.