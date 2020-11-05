Sidharth Shukla Has 'fast & Furious' Reference To Karwa Chauth; Fans Ask On 'special One'

The fervour might not have been the same due to COVID-19, but festivals are being celebrated by Indians. After Dussehra and the upcoming Diwali, Karwa Chauth, a festival for couples, was marked by stars of the film industry. While the ladies were seen participating in the rituals, and couples posted their Karwa Chauth moments with the moon, Sidharth Shukla had a ‘fast and furious’ reference over the ritual of fasting during the festival.

READ: Sonali Bendre, Isha Koppikar, And Other Bollywood Stars Celebrating Karwa Chauth 2020

Sidharth Shukla on ‘facts’ about Karwa Chauth

The tradition of Karwa Chauth involves women fasting for their husbands. Often, even the men fast along with the women. This is followed by the woman seeing the face of their husbands through the sieve, after seeing the moon through it. Only then do the couples end the fast.

Taking to Twitter, Sidharth shared '#FactsAbout_KarwaChauth', that it was one day of fast and 364 of being 'furious', wordplay based on the hit Hollywood franchise.

#FactsAbout_KarwaChauth



One day fast 364 days furious .....😜



Happy KarwaChauth to everyone who is fasting 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 4, 2020

READ:Natasha Dalal Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor And Others

His fans, however, had queries and fun tweets related to Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth’s pairing with Shehnaaz Gill had been a highlight of Bigg Boss 13, the show he had won.

Considering their wish to see the actor as a couple, the netizens asked if Shehnaaz had fasted for him. Some also asked if he had also fasted for Shehnaaz, and some joked if his reference had come out of 'experience'.

Pehle boolo shehnaaz ne apke liye rakha hya kya🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/tyBlmN1bRv — 🇷 🇪 🇪 🇲 🔥🔥🔥 (@Sid_Ki_Laadli) November 4, 2020

Happy Karwa Chauth ❤️❤️hope you are fasting for your best friend 💖💖 pic.twitter.com/PyryoUEb6y — Pam 🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@Pam38685602) November 4, 2020

Shuklaji everything went well na ? Did you fast? My sixth sense tells me u did 😅... You’ve saw the moon and you must have had dinner by now heina? Don’t eat too heavy so that you can Sleep well... hope u enjoyed ur Karwa Chauth 😉... sweet dreams @sidharth_shukla

🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ — SidNaaz FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) November 4, 2020

Apke liye bhi kichine rakhi hain kya Vrat in a positive way 😜 pic.twitter.com/iygwIJe7Nm — Moumita 🌼 (@realmoumita) November 4, 2020

Lag raha hai, Baby ne bhi ajj fast rakhi hai🧐😌🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️



Btw, Happy KarwaChauth Sidhaaaaarthhh✨🌝❤#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/nyO1RkNUZO — AR★ // WaadaHai (@Arnaa1110) November 4, 2020

While rumours had surfaced about 'SidNaaz' as a couple, right from the show, they have clarified that they are just good friends.

Be it Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raveena Tandon or Neha Kakkar, pictures from Karwa Chauth were a talking point in the world on Entertainment on Thursday.

Sidharth on the professional front

Sidharth had recently featured as a guest on Bigg Boss 14 where he was one of the Toofani Seniors. While the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star is yet to announce his next film, he was seen in singles, one of them with Shehnaaz Gill

READ:Ankita Lokhande Drapes Gorgeous Red Saree For Karwa Chauth 2020 Celebration; Watch Video

READ:Bipasha Basu Celebrates Karwa Chauth With 'her Heart' Karan; Calls Herself 'truly Blessed'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.