Ankita Lokhande Drapes Gorgeous Red Saree For Karwa Chauth 2020 Celebration; Watch Video

Actor Ankita Lokhande appeared in a gorgeous red saree for Karwa Chauth 2020 celebrations. Recently, she took to social media and grabbed massive attention with her new look in the traditional attire. The actor posted a series of pictures solo and also posed with her pet dog in the backdrop featuring fairy tale lights. She also shared a video wishing everyone on the joyous occasion.

Ankita Lokhande drapes red saree for Karwa Chauth celebration

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and shared a video and a series of pictures celebrating Karwa Chauth 2020 through her official account on November 4, 2020, Wednesday. The actor draped a sheer red saree, featuring golden prints by fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana. She accessorized her outfit with a choker piece of the same shade with green and golden stones. Lokhande tied her long curly hair in a tidy ponytail. To round off the look, she opted for red lipstick and highlighted her eyes with black kohl.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Ankita Lokhande wished everyone on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020. In her second post, she wrote, “Happy Karwa Chauth to all the beautiful ladies out there â¤ï¸”. The actor also thanked Anuradha Khurana for the red saree she was wearing by saying, “Thanku @anusoru for this lovely saree I’m loving it ðŸ¥°ðŸ˜”, and shared credits for wearing to Kalki Fashion, styling to Anuradha Khurana, and Nidhi Kurda, and jewellery to Designers of India and Nish Jewels. Check out Ankita Lokhande's photos and the video on the platform below:

Response to Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post

Within a few hours of sharing the Karwa Chauth 2020 carousel post, Ankita Lokhande garnered more than 2, 71, 000 likes and 1438 comments on the pictures and over 4, 38, 000 views on the video. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the star shared their response to Ankita Lokhande's photos and clip. Among them Sanjeeda Shaikh wrote ‘pretty’ with a flower emoticon, Arti Singh called her ‘beautiful’, and Anchit Kaur dropped a series of hearts in the comment section. Here are some of the responses to Ankita Lokhande's Instagram pictures that you must check out:

