Sidhu Moose Wala's Latest Track 'Roti' Is Out Now; Check Out His Video

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala is a singer, lyricist, rapper, musician and actor in the Punjabi entertainment industry. He started his career as a lyricist with the song License which was sung by Ninja. His debut was G Wagon which was a duet with Gurlez Akhtar. The popular face of the Punjabi music industry has sung more than thirteen songs so far. The singer also won the Best Lyricist Award at Brit Asia Music Awards for his popular song So High. His latest song Roti released recently and all his Punjabi fans are going gaga over it. Keep reading to know more:

ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala Songs That Every Punjabi Music Fan Must Listen To

Latest Punjabi Song Roti By Sidhu Moose Wala

The Punjabi singer recently released his new Punjabi song called Roti. The song is sung by Sidhu Moose Wala who also penned the lyrics of the song. The music is given by The Kidd while Ekager Gill is the Music Video Editor. Reportedly, the song describes his current situation after an FIR was registered against him. Some of the lines of the song like Sidhu Tera Dawe Na Halaatan Kolon Ni Kalam Ae Rehndi Ohdi Choti Challdi, translates to your Sidhu is not afraid of circumstances, his pen keeps writing something. With this song, Sidhu Moose Wala tries to elaborate that a lot of people in the world are running their business by defaming him.

ALSO READ: Guru Randhawa Impressed With THIS Kid And Wants Him In His Next Video. Read More

The reason why FIR was registered against Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjab Police has booked “controversial” Punjabi singer #SidhuMoosewala & 5 cops after a video showing the singer shooting at a firing range went viral on social media.#Moosewala pic.twitter.com/Vv8foza4SC — Prateek Sharma (@bornrajaa) May 4, 2020

After a video of Sidhu Moosewala firing an AK-47 went viral on the internet on May 4, an FIR was registered against him. Along with Sidhu, the FIR was also registered against 9 others and 5 police officials from Barnala. The incident took place at the artificial firing range at Badbar village in Punjab. In the clip, the police officials can be seen teaching the singer how to use the assault rifle. After the video went viral, the DGP conducted a preliminary enquiry, which showed that the DSP of that region had facilitated the shooting at the firing range. On receipt of that report, a case was registered against those involved.

ALSO READ: Guru Randhawa Unveils Soul Stirring Song 'Satnam Waheguru'; Check Out The Video Here

ALSO READ: FIR Against Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala For Firing AK-47; 5 Policemen Booked Too

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.