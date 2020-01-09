Sidhu Moose Wala Songs That Every Punjabi Music Fan Must Listen To

Sidhu Moose Wala is an Indian singer, lyricist, rapper, and actor who is famous in the Punjabi entertainment industry. He started his career as a lyricist and the first song he sang was titled G Wagon. The popular Punjabi singer has sung at least thirteen songs.

The singer even won the Best Lyricist Award at Brit Asia Music Awards for his song So High. Sidhu is a rapper and makes hip hop music. His songs also come under the gangster music genre. Here is a list of his four famous songs.

Best songs of Sidhu Moose Wala

So High

The song So High by Sidhu Moose Wala released in the year 2017. It features him in the video and the song was featured in the movie Mar Gaye Oye Loko. This song falls under the hip-hop / rap genre. It is about the singer who is trying to explain that his standards and intelligence is higher than other people. The song further goes saying that that is the reason why nobody understands him.

Read | Times Tara Sutaria's Love Affair With Tube Tops Inspired Her Fans; See Pics

Same Beef

This song was released in the year 2019 and features Sidhu Moose Wala. It is about friendship. On YouTube, it received 125 million views. Sidhu Moose Wale, in this song, talks about how his friends are similar to him in every way and therefore they all have a strong bond. The song has rap, gangster-style music.

Read | Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Lands In Another Row, Now Laxmi Agarwal's Lawyer Sues Makers

Famous

This song was released in the year 2018. It is about love and the singer in the video is trying to impress the girl by telling her that he is good natured. In the song, he is also trying to convince the girl that he is in love with her.

Read | Kartik Aaryan Asserts 'Strict Actions Are Needed'; Lauds Deepika Padukone Over JNU Visit

It’s All About You

This is another very popular song by the singer, Sidhu Moose Wala. The song released in the year 2018. This song is about love and feelings. Ever since the song released, it has received over 60 million views on YouTube.

Read | 'Good Newwz' BO Collection Beats 'Bodyguard' To Become Kareena's Third-highest Grosser

Image courtesy: Sidhu Moose Wala Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.