Sikandar Kher Encourages Fans To Go 'Local4Diwali', Supports Smriti Irani's Initiative

On November 9, 2020, Sikandar Kher took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself encouraging his fans to ‘Go Local’ this Diwali. He captioned the video as, “Look spanking this Diwali. Support our local artisans and textile establishments.” He added #Local4Diwali and tagged Minister of Textile, Smriti Irani on the post.

Sikandar Kher encourages fans to 'Go Local'

In a short video, he said that India has beautiful artisans, amazing textile establishments and small businesses that need everyone’s support. He asked his fans to help them out and shop local items. Sikandar was seen wearing an olive-colored shirt flaunting his new look. Many of his fans liked his initiative and dropped lovely comments. A user commented, “Absolutely agree to you. Support local business” with thumbs up and stars emoticon.

Smriti Irani tweets to 'Go Local' for Diwali

On November 9, 2020, Smriti Irani took to her Twitter handle and requested her followers to shop local. She wrote that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to increase local business for which the government is requesting its citizens to buy local things. She added #Local4Diwali to the tweet.

PM @narendramodi जी ने इस दीवाली पर 'Vocal for Local' की मुहिम को एक जन आंदोलन के रूप में परिवर्तित करने का आह्वान किया है। आइये #Local4Diwali बनें और आस-पास के छोटे शिल्पकार व व्यापारी भाइयों-बहनों से वस्तुओं की खरीदारी कर उन्हें प्रोत्साहित व उनके घरों में खुशियों के दीप जलाएं। pic.twitter.com/HMPozr7O6p — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 9, 2020

In order to support the initiative by Smriti Irani, many actors have posted their pictures and videos encouraging their fans to buy apparel and things from local businesses. Recently, Naagin actor Mouni Roy also took her Instagram and shared a picture wearing a red saree and holding a Diya. She expressed her love for Indian outfits and went on to request her fans to ‘Go Local’ and support small businesses.

Sikandar Kher is an Indian actor who debuted with Woodstock Villa in 2008. He also starred in movies such as Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Players, Aurangzeb, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive and The Zoya Factor. Sikandar is the son of actor Kirron Kher and her first husband Gautam Berry.

