Angad Bedi Slays As Bhaskar In Mum Bhai Trailer; Fans Impressed With Sikandar Kher's Role

The trailer of Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming crime series, Mum Bhai, was recently released on YouTube and the response has been tremendous. The trailer showcases Angad Bedi as a Mumbai police encounter specialist who has a close relationship with a gangster. Critically acclaimed actor Sikandar Kher is seen playing the antagonist in this series, which is an excellent choice according to most fans. A few internet users have also been coming up with theories related to the plot of Mum Bhai.

Mum Bhai trailer reactions

The trailer of ZEE5’s Mum Bhai has been creating a lot of anticipation amongst the fans. The plot of this show revolves around encounter specialist Bhaskar and his way of dealing with cases. Internet users have been reacting to the new trailer while putting forth, their thoughts on various aspects of the show. Most people have been impressed by Angad Bedi’s acting while he plays the character Bhaskar, who has pulled off 83 encounters. Powerful dialogues and proper delivery is also another highlight of the new trailer. The action-packed sequences combined with 90s Mumbai seem to be working well with the audiences, as well.

A bunch of people have also mentioned how they are excited to see Sikandar Kher play the antagonist in this series. The chemistry between Angad and Sikandar has also caught attention as fans believe their bromance will be the best part of this series. Mum Bhai’s narration and story-telling style is also being complemented by most viewers. Have a look at a bunch of reactions on the Mum Bhai trailer here.

Yeh power ka game tha jo sabke saath khel kar raha tha. Aakhir kaun Mumbai par raaj karega!

90s ka Mumbai, woh sapno ka sheher jahan ek waqt ke baad Mafia nahi Bhaskar Shetty ki chalne lagi thi ðŸ’¥#MumBhai, streaming 6th Nov on @altbalaji & @zee5shows! — crazyberry (@aakaashberry) October 17, 2020

Exited for mum bhai — Jay Garg (@JayGarg65387772) October 17, 2020

The trailer of Mum Bhai starts off with an introduction to the character Bhaskar who has an extraordinary life story. The man ran off from Mangalore and started off as cleaning staff in a local eatery. The man later joins the Mumbai police as an encounter specialist and excels the art by carrying out 83 encounters in a short time, with a 100% strike rate. It is later revealed in the trailer that he is a close friend of Rama (Sikandar Kher), who is a wanted criminal of Mumbai. The events that follow, are expected to take the audience on a thrilling, fun ride. The show also stars actors like Sandeepa Dhar, Karamveer Choudhary, and Madhurima Roy in key roles. Have a look.

