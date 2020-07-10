Sikandar Kher Describes How He 'keeps Going On' During His Low Phase In Career

Sikandar Kher, son of Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, recently opened up about the response received for his recent web series, Aarya in an interview with a news portal. The actor said he was overwhelmed with all love and praise received from the viewers. Read on to know more about what he said:

Sikandar Kher on working in Aarya

In an interview with a news portal, Sikandar Kher revealed how happy he was to receive a positive response from the audience for his performance in Aarya. The actor said that he loved playing the role of Daulat and was overwhelmed upon garnering love from the viewers. He called the experience of working with director Ram Madhvani ‘brilliant’ and ‘positive’. He also said that working on 'Aarya' gave him ‘a new and different feeling’.

Kher believes in keeping going

Sikandar Kher recalled the times when he did not work at all for two to three years. But his parents would ask their son to keep working. The actor also told that they were quite supportive of his career and asked him to start something else if acting was not working out for him. Kher explained how lucky he felt to be in a place where he did not have to think about his rent or face any financial struggle. However, the actor added that he felt low when things did not work out for him.

Sikandar Kher revealed that acting is his passion, and he would keep at it. He added that no one told him to opt for this career and that he chose it on his own. The actor said that if people receive his role well, it would be a 'bonus'. Otherwise, he said, he would focus on the next project. Sikandar Kher described how he 'keeps going'.

Sikandar Kher's views on nepotism

While discussing nepotism in Bollywood, Sikandar Kher expounded that his parents never spoke to anyone for a role for him. Moreover, the actor said that he would not want them to do the same as he would feel embarrassed. He agreed that knowing people in the industry got him a meeting with them, but not a role.

The actor recalled that he had to go through the 'same grind as others'. He said he believed failure teaches people more than anything. Kher talked about 'learning about not expecting results, which would lead to disappointments'. So, the actor revealed that he 'protected' himself from the same. He also spoke about how he saw his father go through various highs and lows, but his desire to keep working did not stop. Sikandar Kher said he believed that he should keep trying.

