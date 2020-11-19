Sikander Kher Says He “needs Work” In His New Instagram Post

Aarya actor Sikander Kher posted a picture of him making a serious face and accompanied it with a caption that would possibly grab anybody’s attention. The latest picture by Sikander Kher on his Instagram post has him drenched in sweat after probably a long day at work. It can be observed that Kher is intentionally making his eyebrows look furrowed and is making an intense face to go with it. He completed the post with a caption that read “PS: Need Work. Can Smile Also”

Also Read: Anupam Kher's 'baap Moment' With Sikander Kher, Says 'Ab Aaya Oont Pahaad Ke Niche'

Here is the post

It goes without saying that such a caption has been kept as an attempt for adding humour to the post. Sikander Kher's Instagram is ripe with humorous, witty and enlightening posts like the one. A majority of Sikander Kher's Instagram posts comprise of throwbacks, his looks from various projects and information pieces of interest regarding his past, present and future projects. Many times, he also posts photos and videos that feature him and his father, Anupam Kher.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Pens Emotional Note For Sikander Kher, See His Emotional Reply

Here is one more from the library of Sikander Kher's Instagram updates

Two of the most recent Sikander Kher's shows

On the work front, one of Sikander Kher’s latest outing was Ram Madhavani’s Aarya. Aarya is a Disney+Hotstar special web series that features Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Gargi Sawant, Flora Saini, Namit Das, Jayant Kriplani, Vikas Kumar and Ankur Bhatia, to name a few. Daulat is the name of the character played by Sikander Kher in Aarya. In an interview with the team of Anupama Chopra’s Film Companion, Sikander Kher said that the character that he plays on the show, Daulat, has been his biggest challenge yet and it is a rather complex character to play as Kher’s Daulat and Sushmita Sen’s Aarya share a rich and complex history.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Gets A New Haircut On Daughter Aaradhya's 9th Birthday

Here is a look at Sikander Kher as Daulat in 'Aarya'

Another most recent outing is ZEE5 and AltBalaji’s joint venture, MumBhai, in which he essays the character of Rama Shetty. The show, which is essentially a Crime/Thriller web series, is set in Mumbai between the years of 1980s to early 2000s. Cast members of MumBhai include Angad Bedi, Sandeepa Dhar and Sikander Kher. The ZEE5/AltBalaji Original is directed by Akshay Choubey.

Here is his look from the show

Also Read: 'A Joyous Christmas' Cast: Read To Know Who Starred In Classic Hallmark Romantic Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.