Simi Garewal Wishes Sanjay Dutt Speedy Recovery, Says May You 'find Health And Happiness'

Actor and TV host, Simi Grewal wished a speedy recovery to actor Sanjay Dutt. The actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital last week in Mumbai. Sanjay Dutt tested negative for Coronavirus and was kept under observation for a few days. He later announced that he will be taking a break from work for medical treatment. Amongst the thousands of fans and co-stars who tweeted for the actor’s speedy recovery was Simi Grewal.

Simi Grewal sends prayers for Sanjay Dutt’s health

Simi Garewal took to her Twitter account to wish the actor a speedy recovery. She wrote that she was sorry to hear the sad news about Sanjay Dutt's health. Simi Garewal further wrote that she knows the actor has had very little joy and peace in his life, further adding that she will be praying for his speedy recovery. The TV host also wrote that she wishes Sanjay Dutt to see his children grow and find health and happiness each day.

#SanjayDutt So so sorry to hear the sad news. You have had very little joy and peace in your life. I pray you will recover - watch your kids growing up - and find health and happiness each day.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 11, 2020

Simi Garewal made her debut in Bollywood at the age of 15. The actor has been a part of many Bollywood movies and is known for her notable works in films like Padatik, Mera Naam Jokar, Do Badan and Kabhi Kabhie. Along with working in films, Simi Garewal’s talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal gained her immense popularity in the industry.

Sanjay Dutt announces break

Sanjay Dutt tweeted about his health update and since then, fans, friends and co-stars have been praying for his speedy recovery. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a number of films under his belt. He will be seen in Sadak 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in a Kannada film titled K.G.F: Chapter 2. The trailer of his upcoming film Sadak 2 will be releasing on an OTT platform. The film is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak. Along with Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.

