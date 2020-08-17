Simi Garewal Jokes About Russian Coronavirus Vaccine, Issues Clarification Later

Bollywood actor and television host Simi Garewal recently took to her Twitter handle to share a rib-tickling joke about the Russian Coronavirus vaccine, which is written in half English and half Russian. In her tweet, Simi Garewal cleared that the joke was shared by a friend, which is roughly translated to: ‘I’ve finally taken the Russian COVID vaccine and so far I’m feeling perfectski with иo sideski effectskoski and my name is Lopez Obrador and I am corrupt and a liar and why I give pure direct rewards’. Take a look:

Simi jokes about Russian COVID vaccine

Sent by a friend:

I’ve finally taken the Russian COVID vaccine and so far I’m feeling perfectski with иo sideski effectskoski и меня зовут Лопес Обрадор, и я коррумпирован и лжец и почему я даю чистые прямые награды😋 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 16, 2020

Soon after Simi posted the joke, fans seemed concerned about the actor’s well-being and inquired about her health in the comment section. Reacting to fans’ concerns regarding her health, Simi Garewal posted another tweet, in which she once again mentioned that the previous tweet was a joke about the Russian Coronavirus vaccine and was amused by how fans were sending serious messages. Take a look:

Disclaimer. Guys! This is a JOKE!!! J.O.K.E!! 🤡🤪 Everyone sending serious replies!🙄 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 16, 2020

Russian Coronavirus vaccine

Recently, President Vladimir Putin announced that the country has approved a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. The vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow. The Russian COVID vaccine has been named 'Sputnik V', which is in reference to the first artificial satellite, Sputnik 1.

Simi Garewal on the work front

Simi is best known for her work in movies like Do Badan, Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Siddhartha, Karz and Udeekaan. The actor kickstarted her film journey alongside Feroz Khan in the much-acclaimed 1962 film, Tarzan Goes To India. Besides acting, Simi has also anchored the much-acclaimed talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. In her career, the actor has also written and directed a Hindi feature film called Rukhsat and has produced several television commercials, for which she earned many awards and accolades.

