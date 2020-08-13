Simi Garewal Shares Sanjay Dutt's Old Video, Says It's Another Battle For Him To Fight

Actor Sanjay Dutt was admitted to hospital last week after he complained of breathing issues. The Lilavati Hospital also tested him for the virus and his reports came out to be negative. The actor later took to his social media to assure his fans that he was doing well and announced that he was taking a break from work to get some medical treatment done. Celebrity host Simi Garewal took to her social media to share an old clip of the actor from her show. Take a look at her video.

Simi Garewal shares Sanjay Dutt interview

In the video, Simi Garewal introduces Sanjay Dutt as a man whose personal life is a 'saga of chaos and tragedies' and says that her guest is a survivor. She further added that Dutt is not only a superstar in his films but also in his real life. When Garewal asks Dutt if he wonders about his strange fate that makes him go through one ordeal after another, the actor says, "Maybe I am the chosen one".

He further said that he knows his life has been tough and that God is great. When asked about a phase in his life when there have been no problems, Sanju says he does not remember. He reveals that it began right from his drug phase to his mother's illness to Richa Sharma's death and that it keeps going on and on. In the end, the words on the screen read that the 'Chosen One' has been chosen to fight yet another battle with the love and prayers of his fans.

#SanjayDutt So so sorry to hear the sad news. You have had very little joy and peace in your life. I pray you will recover - watch your kids growing up - and find health and happiness each day.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 11, 2020

When Sanjay Dutt earlier announced that he was taking a break from work, many celebrities took to their social media to extend their prayers to the actor. Host Simi Garewal also took to Twitter for the same and said that she is sorry about the sad news. She further said that she hopes Dutt recovers and finds peace and happiness in his life.

Sanjay Dutt took to his social media on August 11 to announce that he was taking a break from work. The actor posted a picture of a written note. He said that his family and friends are with him and urged his well-wishers not to worry and speculate unnecessarily. He further stated that with the love and prayers of his fans, he will soon be back.

An official statement by Maanayata Dutt reads, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity”.

