Simran Kaur Mundi's Most Stylish Neon Looks You Must Check Out

Simran Kaur Mundi's marriage to Gurdas Mann's son, Gurrick G Mann has taken over the social media. The couple tied the knot on Friday in Patiala, Punjab. Simran Kaur Mundi and Gurrick G Mann were dating for quite some time and finally decided to tie the knot. The couple's wedding pictures have gone viral and Simran's fans can't stop gushing over her wedding dress.

Simran Kaur Mundi is famous for her roles in films like Jo Hum Chahein, Best of Luck, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and many more. She has also been crowned Miss India Universe in the year 2008. Listed below are some of Simran Kaur Mundi's photos where she appears in some great neon colors.

Simran Kaur Mundi's photos donning stunning neon outfits

Simran Kaur Mundi has proved to her fans that she has a great fashion sense. She has donned some great neon outfits on several occasions. Simran's style is simple yet unique and she likes to the basics. She loves donning simple blue jeans rather than puffy gowns as seen on her social media handle.

Simran Kaur Mundi and Gurdas Mann's son, Gurrick G Mann finally tie the knot

