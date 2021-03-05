Singer Shreya Ghoshal Embraces Motherhood; Read Her Net Worth And Income Details

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most renowned playback singers in India. She has lent her voice to songs in more than 10 languages. For her melodious voice, she has also won several awards and accolades including five National Film Awards. She also has her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds Wax Museum making her the first Indian singer to achieve the feat. She recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. For all the people who are wondering about singer Shreya Ghoshal’s net worth and Shreya Ghoshal’s income details, here is everything you need to know about it.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal’s net worth

According to a report by acknowledge.com, Shreya Ghoshal’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million which is more than ₹182 crores. The majority of her income is from her playback singing assignments. Apart from her singing, she has also appeared as a judge on various musical Indian reality TV shows. She started her singing career in the year 1998 and has numerous hit songs to her credit till now. Her albums, live concerts and songs in movies have made her one of the richest Indian singers.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal’s income per month is estimated to be at more than ₹1 Crore and yearly income is said to be more than ₹12 Crore. She is also known to work for various charitable and social causes, added the report. Shreya Ghoshal’s songs have been enjoyed by the people in not just India but all over the world. Some of the popular Shreya Ghoshal’s songs include Bairi Piya, Dheere Jalna, Yeh Ishq Haye, Pherari Mon and Jeev Rangala among others.

Shreya Ghoshal's pregnancy

Shreya Ghoshal tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015. Shreya Ghoshal’s husband and she recently took to their social media handle and announced that she is pregnant for the first time. In the picture shared by the singer, she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

She captioned the picture as “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.” As soon as she shared the news on her social media, wishes started to pour in for the singer from celebrities and her fans all over the world. Here is a look at Shreya Ghoshal’s Instagram and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

Shreya Ghoshal’s husband

