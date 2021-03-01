Catherine Oxenberg: Net Worth And Other Details About The 'Dynasty' Actor

Catherine Oxenberg is an American actor popularly known for her performance of Amanda Carrington in the show Dynasty. She is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia and Howard Oxenberg and has a long royal bloodline with the British Royal Family. Read along to know about her net worth and more details about her career.

Catherine Oxenberg's Net Worth

Catherine Oxenberg is known for playing the role of Diana in the movies, The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana, and Charles and Diana: Unhappily Ever After. Catherine is the sister of Serbian-American writer Cristina Oxenberg and the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia and Howard Oxenberg. The latter was a dress manufacturer and also a close friend of the Kennedy family.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Catherine is worth $25 million dollars. The actor made her acting debut in the television movie The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana in the year 1982. She made her big-screen debut in 1988, with the film The Lair of the White Worm.

She played the role of Reinhardt in the TV movie Sharktopus vs. Whalewolf in 2015 and then returned on screen after a four-year-long break in the 2019 TV movie, Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter, for which she was also the executive producer. She then appeared in the episode titled NXIVM: Self Help or Sex Cult? Of E! True Hollywood Story.

Followed by this, in 2020 she played herself in the show The Vow, for 7 episodes. After which, she also appeared as herself in the Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult. She played the role of Beth Stills in the movie Acquitted by Faith that released in the year 2020.

As per a report on the website, the actor is the third cousin of Felipe, Prince of Asturias and also Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Keeping her bloodline into consideration, she is 1,375th in line of succession to the British throne. The actor studied at Lycée Français Charles de Gaulle in Kensington, London, St. Paul's School, Harvard University, and Columbia University.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

