Eiza González Net Worth, Income, And Career Details For Curious Fans

Eiza González recently starred in the Netflix dark comedy movie I Care A Lot. She played Fran, Marla’s girlfriend. However, that is not the only reason why the actress is in the news these days. When a picture of Eiza González going to Jimmy Kimmel Live was posted on Instagram, someone commented, “Guess who called the paparazzi?” To which the I Care A Lot actress replied, "I’ve never in my ENTIRE career called or ‘tipped off’ a paparazzi. To the point that I would encourage any paparazzi to come forward and prove that I have if such a thing has been done.”

Having started her acting career in Mexico, the actress moved to Hollywood when she was about 23 years old. If you follow the actress on social media, she is seen sporting luxury fashion brands like JW Anderson, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent. Thus making people search: Eiza González net worth.

Eiza González Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eiza González’s net worth is $5 million. The main source of her income is her acting career. She is a popular name in both the Mexican and Hollywood entertainment industries. As mentioned above, Eiza González started her acting career in Mexico when her age was 17. She played Lola in the Spanish telenovela Lola, Erase Una Vez (Lola, Once Upon a Time). She even won the Best Revelation Award for her debut role. Since then she has starred in several movies. To name some Eiza González movies, Baby Driver, Bloodshot, Hobbs & Shaw and She‘s Missing. As for now, she is part of three new film projects. Eiza González movies that will be released in the future include Godzilla vs. Kong and Love Spreads which are in post-production.

Apart from her acting career, she also made money through her music career. She has signed with EMI Televisa Music. She has released studio albums, singles and EPs. Her first studio album Contracorriente (Counter Current) peaked at the 13th position on Mexico Top 100 Albums chart and the 25th position in the American chart Billboard 200. Her second studio album, Te Acordarás de Mí (You Will Remember Me), did not perform as good as the first one in Mexico. It only reached the 66th ranking on the Mexico Top 100 Albums chart but did relatively well in America as it reached the 14th position on U.S. Billboard Latin Pop Album chart. This studio album which released back in 2012 is her latest music launch. Eiza González is also a brand ambassador for popular brands. She makes a part of her income through her brand deals.

