'Veere Di Wedding' Sequel To Go On Floors After Kareena Kapoor's Second Delivery?

The 'Veeres' from Veere Di Wedding are heading to the silver screen again. The Veere Di Wedding sequel is reported to go on floors soon. The production of the film will start after lead actor Kareena Kapoor delivers her second baby. Find out more details about this Veere Di Wedding sequel here.

'Veere Di Wedding' sequel to go on floors soon?

Over the many Indian films have been released that depict female friendships. One such film that was released in 2018 was Veere Di Wedding. The film revolved around four childhood buddies who go on to explore their individual lives as adults. But one wedding tests their friendship and bonds.

The Veere Di Wedding cast chemistry was loved by the audience. Moreover, the film performed well at the box-office. Now, according to, SpotboyE.com’s report, the film is set to go on floors soon. Fashion stylist and film producer Rhea Kapoor is planning to start shooting the film after Kareena Kapoor’s second delivery.

According to the media portal’s report, the Veere Di Wedding sequel will happen with the original cast. The 2018 film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania. This film was helmed by Shashank Ghosh. Apart from the media portal’s report, Rhea Kapoor herself confirmed the news about the Veere Di Wedding sequel. Since the film yet to go on floors, Veere Di Wedding 2 release date has not been revealed.

In an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram in February, Rhea was asked about this sequel and whether there are any plans to bring back the four ladies. Rhea confirmed the news and said that the sequel could go on floors earlier than expected. She also revealed that she is excited about the project. Veere Di Wedding’s leading lady, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also confirmed the news in January and revealed that Rhea was planning the film.

Moving on, Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy announcement was made in August. The moment the news broke, good wishes started pouring in for Kareena and Saif Ali Khan on social media. The Bollywood couple already has a son named Taimur Ali Khan, who was born in 2016. Apart from Taimur, Saif Ali Khan has two kids from his first marriage with Amrita Singh - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

