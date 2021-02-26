'Sita - The Incarnation' Next Among India's Mythological Epics; Script By Baahubali Writer

Famed screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad who had earlier written cinematic epics like the Baahubali franchise and many more has announced on Thursday that he is going to pen a VFX-based journey, Sita - The Incarnation. This film is going to be released multi-lingually in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Sita - The Incarnation

Sita - The Incarnation is going to be a VFX-based multi-lingual film bankrolled by A Human Being Studio. The makers announced it on social media yesterday.

With grace of Goddess Lakshmi I am thrilled to announce my dream project, SITA- The Incarnation. It’s a pleasure to have #KVVijendraPrasad Sir as writer and @manojmuntashir Sir for Dialogue and Lyrics.

🙏🏻Jai Sita Ram🙏🏻 #Sita_the_incarnation

Alaukik Desai who is going to direct the film went on social media on Thursday, thanked the almighty, and expressed his happiness that KV Vijayendra Prasad will write this film & Lyricist Manoj Muntashir will write the dialogues and lyrics of this magnum opus.

Manoj Muntashir who had earlier written the Hindi dialogues of the Baahubali franchise also went on social media and made a poetic declaration of the film in Hindi "कल्पना से सुंदर और काल से शक्तिशाली... प्रभु श्री राम की चेतना, माँ सीता की अनकही कहानी, पहली बार बड़े पर्दे पर". The English translation is "Beautiful with imagination and powerful since time ...with the Consciousness of Lord Shri Ram, the untold story of Mother Sita, for the first time on the big screen".

Filmmaker Aalukik Desai started his career in the advertising field and now also does brand events and film production. He had earlier collaborated with brands and films like Adamantino, Lakme Fashion Week, X-Men: Apocalypse, Neerja, Ghajini, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and many more. Currently, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad is busy with Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivi (2020) (Tamil) and period action drama film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram(2020). The tentative dates and casting of Sita - The Incarnation is yet to be announced.

