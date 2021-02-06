Did SS Rajamouli & Team RRR Defeat 'Baahubali' With Their Pre-release Business In South?

The SS Rajamouli directed film RRR has been long anticipated by fans who eagerly await the return of the director. Since the mammoth success of the Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli had been out of the cinema space for a while and has returned with RRR. The film has also created a buzz due to the collaboration of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Back in October, the makers announced that the film will hit the theatres and will not choose the OTT route for the primary release. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. Amid all this, the film has roped in a huge deal that could possibly beat Baahubali’s record held previously by SS Rajamouli himself.

SS Rajamouli & team RRR defeat Baahubali with their pre-release business?

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the RRR team has received offers from independent distributors as a way to bag the theatrical rights of the movie. A number of people from South India have offered amounts going up to ₹348 crores which could possibly be the biggest deal. Prior to such a huge deal, the only film with such a huge pre-release deal was Baahubali which collected close to 215 crores, from just the southern states. Therefore it could be possible with the new offers coming in for RRR that the film could break the record held by Baahubali.

The ₹348 crore bid has only been made by the South states for the rights of the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions. The bid increases when the film diversifies into other languages and states. The Hindi rights of the film are estimated to be valued at ₹100 crores at the time, according to the news portal mentioned above. Similarly, the overseas rights for the film also stand around ₹70 crores approximately, according to the same news portal. It's estimated that the pre-release collection for the film in total could be up to ₹500 crores, which proves the grand scale of the film along with the anticipation of people who wish to watch the film as soon as possible. Given below is a bifurcation of states according to the news portal mentioned above. It is being estimated that Andhra Pradesh has bid ₹165 crores for the film rights. Nizam region has pitched in ₹75 crores, while Tamil Nadu has offered ₹48 crores. The state of Karnataka is not too far behind with ₹45 crores, along with Kerala with ₹15 crores.

