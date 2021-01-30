'So Happy I Worked With You': Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Shares Pics With Darsheel

Actress Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen is in awe of her co-actor Darsheel Safary after she shared a bunch of pictures with him on social media. According to various media reports, the two will star together in a short film called Dramayama. While sharing the pictures, Renee recalled some of the shooting moments with Darsheel and also looked back at their time together at various acting workshops.

The pictures showed the duo together, randomly posing with each other. She captioned the pictures cherished all the memories that she had of them together while shooting for their next. “@dsafary We may not have a lot of pictures together but the memories made while shooting and the workshops are forever! You are kind, funny, helpful, and an amazing friend! So happy I worked with you so early on because I know it's made me a better actor and person! Lots more madness and fun are pending! PS: Miss our unique handshake already! @expositionfilms Thank you for this beautiful picture and caption!"

Apart from Renee, Darsheel also shared a behind-the-scenes video where he can be seen indulging in a conversation with Renee. Earlier, Renee had a successful release of her short film Intitled on Disney+ Hotstar where she played the role of a 19-year old rebellious girl, who is navigating lockdown life with her nagging parents and trying to seek ways to secretly smoke. Apart from Renee, the short film also featured Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabria as her parents. Renee is often spotted by fans in Sushmita’s inspirational posts about life and knowledge. The little one who is struggling to create a mark with her acting in the industry sometime back opened up about her relationship with her mother Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl and the impact that his presence has made on her with Hindustan Times.

Being the elder daughter of Sushmita Sen, Renee gets the perk of hailing from a filmy background and is no stranger to popularity as well. On the other hand, in her personal life, she has grown up under the care and supervision of Sushmita herself, with minimum male presence. However, Sushmita Sen has now been dating Rohman Shawl for quite some time, with him becoming part of their family in no time, as is visible on their social media. By her own admission, his presence seems to have created a better impact on the family, including Renee herself.

