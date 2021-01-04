Renee Sen Talks About Her Mom Sushmita Sen's Partner Rohman, Calls Him 'kind And Loving'

Renee Sen is the elder daughter of Sushmita Sen, but she aims to create her own identity, having worked in Suttabaazi. Her family life with mother Sushmita Sen is quite transparent in social media and she has talked in brief about herself and her family in her recent interview on Hindustan Times. She has also opened up about her relationship with her mother Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl and the impact that his presence has made on her and the rest of the family. Have a look at what she said.

Sushmita’s daughter Renee Sen opens up about Rohman Shawl

Being the elder daughter of Sushmita Sen, Renee comes from a filmy background and is no stranger to popularity as well. On the other hand, in her personal life, she has grown up under the care and supervision of Sushmita herself, with minimum male presence. However, Sushmita Sen has now been dating Rohman Shawl for quite some time, with him becoming part of their family in no time, as is visible on their social media. By her own admission, his presence seems to have created a better impact on the family, including Renee herself. She has now posted on her Instagram wishing Rohman on his birthday. She wrote in her caption, "Happy birthday Rohman Uncle. May this year bring you good health and lots of happiness!!! Thank you for being YOU! An avalanche of love from me to you".

Renee described Rohman in the interview as a person that one can “depend on”. She said that while he is “kind and loving”, he can also be “strict”, which is a good thing. Both Renee and Sushmita are seen posting about their family quite frequently on social media. In a lot of their family photos, Rohman Shawl can also be seen. While Sushmita Sen is alone responsible for the upbringing of her daughters, Rohman has become a prominent member of their family and thus a father-figure for her daughters.

While Sushmita Sen has never married, she adopted her daughters Renee and Alisah in 2000 and 2010 respectively and thus stepped into motherhood. Although Renee has largely remained out of the spotlight, she has decided to follow her mother’s footsteps and become an actor. Sushmita Sen has established herself as one of the stellar actors in the film industry, having done films such as Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and many more.

