Sushmita Sen Shares Inspiring Artwork Along With A Quote; Fans Ask Her To Tag The Artist

Actor Sushmita Sen is quite active on Instagram and often shares her pictures, thoughts and more. Recently, she shared an inspirational quote on her feed. Fans loved the positive post shared by her. A few took to the comments section to help her identify the artist. Read ahead to know more.

Sushmita Sen's Instagram post

On her Instagram account, Sushmita shared a quote that read the conversation between a horse and a boy. The boy said that the storm was making him tired. The horse replied that storms got tired too, so he must hold on. The quote had an illustration of a boy riding a horse amidst the storm. She added hashtags of positivity in her caption.

Fans showered love on her post as soon as it was shared. A few helped her in identifying the artist behind the art and asked her to tag him. The artist was said to be Charlie Mackesy. Later, Sushmita obliged to fans' request and tagged the artist in question.

Charlie Mackesy is a British artist and the author of the 2019 bestselling illustrated book named The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. His book was shortlisted for the British Book Awards in 2020. He had been a cartoonist for The Spectator and an illustrator for Oxford University Press. He has also worked with Richard Curtis for Comic Relief. Many of his paintings also have a religious theme.

Earlier, Sushmita shared another inspirational quote on her feed. The quote read that one must be more focused on where he was going rather than who was not coming along. She captioned her post saying one’s lives are their responsibility and one must focus on the abundance, not the lack. She also said that her mother always said that God helped those who helped themselves and there was great truth in that. She said one must know where he was going. She concluded her post saying that one might not be found always yet would never be lost.

Sushmita Sen's movies

Sushmita Sen has been a part of several successful and acclaimed Hindi films. She is known for films such as Biwi No.1, Sirf Tum, Filhaal, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Aankhen and more. She recently made a comeback to acting with the web series Aarya that got huge critical acclaim.

