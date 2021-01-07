Sushmita Sen's Daughter Reene Reveals Why Her Mom Doesn't Want To Promote Her Debut Film

Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee Sen is all set to mark her debut as an actor with the upcoming Disney+Hotstar short film titled Suttabazzi. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, about her upcoming short film, Renee revealed that her mother does not want her to 'have it easy' in the film industry and thus, she has decided to not rally behind her debut film. The teenager also expressed her desire for wanting to share the screen space with mom Sushmita Sen in the future.

Here's why Sushmita Sen is not promoting Renee Sen's film 'Suttabaazi'

While there has always been a lot of buzz surrounding the debut of star kids in Bollywood, actor Sushmita Sen has decided to not extensively promote daughter Renee's debut short film Suttabaazi. In her latest interview with Mid-Day, Renee revealed the reason why her mom does not want to aggressively promote her upcoming Disney+Hotstar short film. The teenager said that mom Sushmita wants to teach her the importance of making it on her own in the industry.

Elaborating more about the same, Renee Sen stated that when her mother kicked off her career at the age of 18, Sushmita did everything by herself and on her own. Thus, she wants her daughter to value everything and not have it easy in her career. The elder daughter of Sushmita further shared that she appreciates her mom's decision of not handing everything to her on a silver platter and expressed considering herself privileged enough to be her daughter. The debutante actor also said that getting everything easy at the beginning of her career would have made her 'absolutely handicapped'.

Meanwhile, Suttabaazi premieres on Disney+Hotstar on January 20, 2021. About the short film, according to its official description, it will showcase how a "19-year-old girl, Diya (played by Renee Sen), is navigating lockdown life with her nagging parents and trying to find opportunities to secretly smoke". Alongside Renee, Suttabaazi will also star Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabria as Diya's nagging parents. The upcoming short has been helmed by the Karma Cafe director, Kabeer Khurana.

