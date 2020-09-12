Sobhita Dhulipala Announces Her Own 'creative Studio', Invites Submissions For Scripts

Bollywood actor Sobhita Dhulipala announced the opening of her creative studio amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She took to social media and shared a long text through her official Instagram handle. The Made in Heaven actor has written how she came up with the idea of launching a studio. Check out Sobhita Dhulipala’s post on Instagram:

Sobhita Dhulipala announces opening of her creative studio

Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram and announced the opening of her creative studio through the official account on September 12, 2020, Saturday. The actor revealed how much she wanted to create and nurture stories for cinema.

In the caption accompanying her post, Sobhita Dhulipala expressed herself and wrote, “Anybody who knows me closely, knows of my passion for reading, writing and expressing truthfully It is my great love and cinema has been an extension to that desire. In my 7-8 years as a working adult in fields within the entertainment sector, I have grown to understand that there is absolutely no dearth of talent in our country I have seen incredible minds erupt with unexpected genius''.

People of varied ages, personalities, careers, regions. I wished to be rooted for empowered in my journey thus far and I feel like I'm in a place to do that with others, in whatever little capacity I can afford. This lockdown has liberated me from some of my inhibitions. I'm now opening this up to all of you. There is no name to it yet. Call it a creative studio or whatever you like. I want to create and nurture stories for cinema. To bridge and build and grow as a community. Write to me directly, you can send your stories/ideas/scripts to writetosobhitadhulipala@gmail.com. Our minds and hearts shouldn't have to be two sides of an hourglass - one filling while the other empties. This endeavour has been a wish of mine for long, it is sacred. Love and light, SD”. Check the actor's announcement on Instagram:

Comments on Sobhita Dhulipala’s social media post

Within a couple of hours of sharing the Instagram post, Sobhita Dhulipala garnered more than 17,600 likes and over 253 comments on the platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities congratulated the actor for opening her creative studio. Many among them also dropped emoticons like claps, blossoms, hearts, and heart-eyed smileys, to name a few. Here are some of the appreciative comments on Sobhita Dhulipala’s latest social media post that you must check out:

