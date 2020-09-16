Sobhita Dhulipala Shows How She Channels Her 'Bukowski Energy On Set'

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala recently uploaded a couple of fun snaps of herself in an oversized t-shirt on Instagram. She mentioned that she was trying to channel her 'Bukowski energy on set' in the caption. Take a look at her post and see how fans have responded to the pictures.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Bukowski energy

In the first picture uploaded by the actor, fans can spot the actor sporting a long black oversized t-shirt along with blue pants and black shoes. Her face cannot be seen in the picture.

In the next picture, fans can see the actor's face. She is sporting light make-up and has a stunning look on her face. She is also sporting some light jewellery. Sobhita also added a fun caption with her post. Her caption read - 'Bukowski energy on set today shooting some fun thangs Love love love the tee @_huemn! (Swipe if you want to see my face)' (sic).

From her quirky caption, it seems like actor Sobhita Dhulipala is trying to mention that she trying to bring Charles Bukowski's essence into her sets. Charles Bukowski was an American-German writer and poet. He wrote a lot about the city LA and the people in it. The author had a strange aura around him that brought him much fame and recognition.

Many fans liked and commented on her post. Most fans and celebs mentioned that they loved her post. One fan mentioned that he was happy to have been introduced to the author. Take a look at the comments fans left on his post:

Pic Credit: Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram

Sobhita is very active on her Instagram and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and followers updated. In her last post, fans could spot a picture from her project Sitara. The post was captioned - 'A little snippet from the world of Sitara - a story about love, acceptance, and forgiveness, told with a lot of heart and humour! Sitara is back on floors in November. #FridaysWithRSVP' (sic). Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram

