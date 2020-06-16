Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Strong Message With Heartfelt Poem For A 'purple Goodbye'

Raman Raghav actor Sobhita Dhulipala recently took to her Instagram to share a strong message. The actor shared a poem where she compared the life of humans to butterflies. She even gave a reference to poets and merchants and how everything poured into a purple goodbye.

She wrote, “What are we but butterflies…Butterflies with boulders at our feet. Patrons of art with pending bills. Poets among merchants…Merchants among madmen...Part children-Part cyclones. A drop of daylight and a drop of lullaby…Poured into a purple goodbye..forever and ever and ever."

Sobhita Dhulipalia shared this after the saddening news of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was praised by the fans for the beautiful words and some even went on to ask her to title this poem. Take a look at the post.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, as confirmed by Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma. A postmortem of the actor's body has been conducted at Cooper Hospital, and the report has been submitted. The final rites were performed by the actor’s family at Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium. A few Bollywood celebs and co-star of Sushant, including Shradhha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rhea Chakraborty came to bid adieu to the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK.

Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

