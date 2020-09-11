Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Snippet From 'Sitara'; Announces Shoot Will Resume In November

Actor and model Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram to talk about her upcoming project with RSVP movies. The Sobhita Dhulipala-Rajeev Siddhartha starrer is titled Sitara and the shooting for the film will resume in November. Read on to know more details:

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala's Fan Asks Her About 'Made In Heaven 2', She 'says It With Her Eyes'

Sobhita Dhulipala's post on Instagram

She captioned the post as, ''A little snippet from the world of Sitara - a story about love, acceptance, and forgiveness, told with a lot of heart and humour! 🌴☀️#Sitara is back on floors in November. #FridaysWithRSVP''.

RSVP Movies has a list of movies that were released straight on digital platforms, some of their recent digital projects being Raat Akeli Hai, Lust Stories, and A Thursday. Sitara’s shooting started in March in Mumbai but was paused due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting is now to resume again in November.

Sitara stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha in lead roles. The story revolves around an interior designer-chef couple who reflect on their relationship and decide to work on the problem that exists between the two. Sitara is helmed by Vandana Kataria, who has also been a production designer for various projects.

While talking about the movie Sobhita said, "A film like Sitara is a step taken with small feet towards a larger newness in Indian cinema. I’m truly glad to belong with it and now that we go back to shoot in November, we as a team are returning stronger in mind, body and spirit. Rearing to go!”

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala Hits Back At Haters With A Mirror Selfie & Amusing Sarcastic Caption

Vandana Kataria along with Sonia Bahl has written the screenplay of the project. The script has been penned down by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. Sonia Kanwar who is also the Associate Producer of the film will be directing the project from RSVP. RSVP founder Ronnie Screwvala mentioned that the story of Sitara is about 'love, appreciation, acceptance, forgiveness, and redemption'.

Also Read: Jayam Ravi Starrer 'Bhoomi's' First Song Celebrates Spirit & Culture Of Tamil Nadu; Watch

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala Is Ready To Fulfill Her 'dream' Of An Outer Space Mission, Here's How

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.