Sobhita Dhulipala Contemplates About A 'brief But Aggressive' Affair; Fans React

Model and actor Sobhita Dhulipala aptly knows how to create buzz online with her whimsical social media posts. From wowing her followers with her gorgeous sartorial choices to sharing deep quotes, Sobhita always manages to keep her fans engaged. The beauty mogul on Wednesday, November 4 shed light on her brief yet aggressive affair, however, there is a catch to it.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s hush affair

Taking to Instagram, Sobhita shared a glimpse of the scenic view, she enjoyed while having her breakfast this morning. While viewing all the tall buildings and the blue water body, she recalled a conversation with her friend about the City of dreams, ‘Bombay’. During her contemplation about the place, the actor narrated that ‘Bombay isn’t a city but an affair’.

Sobhita further articulated that the place is lovelier and attractive from a distance which could be ‘best had briefly but aggressively’. After sharing her thoughts, the actor concluded it with a doubt of it being true or not. Here’s what she said,

In my banter with a friend I said : ‘Bombay isn’t a city but an affair.

Lovelier from afar - best had briefly but aggressively’

I wonder if it is true actually

Meanwhile..good morning

ALSO READ| Sobhita Dhulipala's Fan Asks Her About 'Made In Heaven 2', She 'says It With Her Eyes'

As soon as the post was shared online, fans were quick to react. While some expressed that they are ‘in so much agreement’ with her thought, others claimed that ‘it is true’. A few fans also appreciated the scenic view by dropping heart emoticons in abundance. Here’s a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| Sobhita Dhulipala Announces Her Own 'creative Studio', Invites Submissions For Scripts

ALSO READ| Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Behind-the-scenes As 'Bard Of Blood' Completes A Year

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala is gearing up to reprise her role in Made in Heaven season 2. The filming of the web show reportedly went on floors back in April 2019. Fans who loved the show are eagerly waiting for the new season to release. Made in Heaven season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime and chronicled the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners who hail from Delhi and run a wedding agency namely Made in Heaven. Set against the backdrop of big fat weddings in India, the series was a perfect old and new traditions in India.

ALSO READ| Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Quote By Pablo Neruda: 'Life Is Only Borrowing Of Bones'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.