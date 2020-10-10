Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Quote By Pablo Neruda: 'Life Is Only Borrowing Of Bones'

Bollywood actor Sobhita Dhulipala engages with her fans and followers by posting intellectual quotes. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture featuring some lines by poet Pablo Neruda through her official handle. She has taken a snip of the poem titled Dying Into Now by Pablo Neruda. The poem features in a book by Mark Nepo, The Book of Awakening. Here is everything that you need to know about Sobhita Dhulipala’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform. Read on:

Sobhita Dhulipala shares quote by Pablo Neruda

Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram and posted a snip of poet Pablo Neruda’s quote through her official handle on October 9, 2020, Friday. It showcases a poem titled Dying into Now printed on old yellow pages of a book. The photo also features the date of November 15 on the top, which is a part of the book by Mark Nepo, The Book of Awakening. The actor has not mentioned any description in the caption of her recent post. However, various fans and followers of Sobhita Dhulipala applauded her intellectual content on the photo-sharing platform.

Author Pablo Neruda’s poem reads, “In the end, everyone is aware of this: nobody keeps any of what he has, and life is only a borrowing of bones". The chapter from the book by Mark Nepo, The Book of Awakening is mentioned as November 15. Check out Sobhita Dhulipala’s recent quote on the photo-sharing platform below.

Response to Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram post

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Sobhita Dhulipala garnered more than 7,650 likes and over 35 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor shared their responses in the comment section of the photo. Many of them shared how much they love Pablo Neruda’s work and follow the author. On the other hand, various people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such has hearts, heart-eyed smileys, and hugs, to name a few. Check out some of the response to Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram post:

