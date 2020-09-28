Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Behind-the-scenes As 'Bard Of Blood' Completes A Year

Model-turned-actor Sobhita Dhulipala is a known name in the entertainment industry, and also online. Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala shared a picture from the sets of her web-series Bard of Blood as the show completes a year. Read further ahead to know more.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s post as Bard of Blood completes a year

Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the very active celebrities on social media. Recently, on September 27, 2020, the actor took to her official Instagram handle in order to post the behind-the-scenes picture of the popular Netflix web-series, Bard of Blood, as it completes one year of its release. Sobhita Dhulipala shared three pictures of herself from her character as Isha Khanna and captioned the picture, " Another era, another life. One year of #BardOfBlood Bear hugs to @vineet_ksofficial and @therealemraan who nourished me with fresh parathas and dark humour 👨‍👨‍👧”.

About Bard of Blood

Bard of Blood is an Indian web-series based on the 2015 espionage novel of the same name written by Bilal Siddiqi. The series has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and casts Sobhita Dhulipala, Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Jaideep Ahlawat as the lead characters. It is a seven-episode series that revolves around the story of an ex-IIW agent. The web-series premiered on September 27, 2019, on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to feature in Made in Heaven season 2. The shooting of the web series went on floors back in April 2019. The first season of the show premiered on Amazon Prime and was bankrolled under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners hailing from Delhi who run an agency called Made in Heaven. The series displays the apt blend of old and new traditions in India. It essays how modern aspirations are pushed ahead against the backdrop of Big Fat Indian Weddings. Along with it, Made in Heaven also shed light on the social dynamics in the capital city of India.

