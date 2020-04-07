Sobhita Dhulipala Does Her Own Photoshoot Amid Lockdown; Arjun Kapoor Calls Her 'artist'

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood actor Sobhita Dhulipala has made sure that she makes the most of her time, as the actor recently did her own photoshoot at home for a magazine cover and posted a picture on social media, to which actor Arjun Kapoor had an unmissable response. Here are the details.

Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala took to her social media handle to share a polished-picture of herself, in which the actor can be seen posing for a stunning shot, donning a check-printed shirt and bell-bottom jeans. Keeping her makeup minimal, the actor posed for the picture with a book and went for a tied-up hair bun. Since the picture was uploaded, celebrities lauded Sobhita Dhulipala and appreciated her skills. Among them, was actor Arjun Kapoor, as he jumped in the comment section and called Sobhita Dhulipala an ‘artist’. Take a look at the picture shared by Sobhita:

With the picture shared, Sobhita revealed that the opportunity to style herself was empowering and reminded her that one needs very little aid when they are truly invested in creating something. Furthermore, Sobhita revealed that she spent the last couple of days photographing herself for this story for Cosmopolitan magazine and remained truthful and relevant while doing so.

Take a look at how other celebrities reacted:

Sobhita Dhulipala on the professional front

Sobhita Dhilpala is at the top of her game, as the actor has several movies in her kitty for the coming year. Dhulipala is currently gearing up for her next Miss Match India along with Bipasha Basu. The actor will be next seen in Farzi, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

