Sobhita Dhulipala & Vishal Dadlani Engage In Fun Banter Amid Quarantine, See Post

Many Bollywood and global celebrities are flaunting their inner artist on the internet during this self-isolation situation. From singing to painting, the celebs are giving a sneak peek into their self-quarantine. Recently, critically acclaimed actor Sobhita Dhulipala also threw some light on her inner poet. But singer Vishal Dadlani's request proved to what extend her writing can go dark.

Interestingly, Sobhita Dhulipala shared a selfie. Writing a caption for her picture, Sobhita Dhulipala explained what she did the entire day. Instagramming her selfie, she wrote, 'Ate 5 meals, read a whole book, slept 10 hours and it’s still today.' But the request of Bollywood singer Vishal Dadlani turned the things darker as he requested Sobhita to write something for him. Before seeing what Sobhita replied, first check out her post below:

Sobhita Dhulipala's latest post:

Sobhita Dhulipala joined the comment banter and in reply wrote a poem for Vishal Dadlani. The verses of her poem read, 'Roses are red / Violets are blue / If the meds aren’t here / We won’t be too'.

The Made In Heaven actor's reply garnered more than 400+ likes within hours. Also, her reply left Vishal Dadlani in splits. Praising her poem he replied that, 'Hahahahahahahaha, well done! Roses are red, you're spitting truths, Imagine a virus-free world, where your insta-followers weren't ch*ts? (Also, we won't be 'either'! 🤣)'. See their fun banter below:

What's next in Sobhita Dhulipala kitty?

The Bard of Blood actor has last seen in Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor starrer The Body. She was also featured in OTT platform Netflix's original film, Ghost Stories. She will soon share the screen space with ace actor Dulquer Salmaan in an upcoming biography-drama titled Kurup. The 27-year-old actor wrapped the schedule for the film in February 2020. Apart from this, she will also play the lead in an upcoming bilingual film Major.

