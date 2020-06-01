Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Birthday Plans; Says 'This Birthday Will Be An Intimate Affair'

Recently, Bollywood actor Sobhita Dhulipala turned 28 as she celebrated her birthday on May 31, 2020. The actor talked about her birthday and future plans while a media interaction with a leading news portal. Sobhita Dhulipala also added that she has never been hell-bent on having a birthday celebration.

READ | Sobhita Dhulipala Hits Back At Haters With A Mirror Selfie & Amusing Sarcastic Caption

Sobhita's birthday plans

The Bard of Blood actor started her conversation saying that the lockdown has given her the chance to reassess her relationships with friends, family, acquaintances and confidantes and revaluate the bond with them. She confided that she has never been a fan of elaborate birthday celebrations as she said that she has never been hell-bent on having a birthday celebration. She finds great joy in the simplicity and modesty of things. She concluded saying that she likes and finds comfort in a lack of pomp and flair.

READ | 'Made In Heaven' Fame Sobhita Dhulipala Takes 'baby Steps' In Yoga; Fans Disagree

Giving an insight into her birthday plans, she added that birthday she will spend her day making group calls with school friends and other friends from her hometown. She further added that to mark the day, she will be treating herself with simple delights. Further, Sobhita Dhulipala added that this birthday will be an intimate affair for her. Sobhita said that she is going to cook a dish that her mother used to when she was a child, and she will also be reading some poetry and listening to jazz.

Later, the Made In Heaven actor also talked about her family and said that her parents live in Vishakhapatnam and her sister is a doctor in Pune. Recalling the childhood days, she added that her dad used to be a sailor and he would be away for 8 out of 12 months. Hence, her family is familiar with the idea of not functioning as one full unit.

READ | Dulquer Salmaan’s Daughter Turns 3; Nazriya Nazim, Sobhita Dhulipala Pour In Wishes

Talking about future plans the Ghost Stories, the actor said that she wants to culturally enrich herself. Shobhita said that she wants to read and travel more while continuing yoga. Once the nationwide lockdown is over, Sobhita has planned to learn a musical instrument as she is obsessed with percussion instruments. Calling herself 'a version of her mother', she concluded saying that she wants to be closer to her home culture.

The birthday girl added that she will work towards becoming a spiritual person. Mentioning about the late actor Irrfan Khan, she said that she has been watching his movies and interviews. Praising him, she added that he had a spiritual approach to life which is inspiring. The conversation ended as she said that her journey, this time, is going to be more inwards.

READ | Sobhita Dhulipala Does Her Own Photoshoot Amid Lockdown; Arjun Kapoor Calls Her 'artist'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.