Sobhita Dhulipala Gives Visuals Of Her Imagination When She Boards A Flight For Home

On December 1, actor Sobhita Dhulipala took to her social media handle and shared a video, in which she is seen revealing her reaction after boarding a flight to go home. Interestingly, the video opened with Sobhita's reflection in a round-shape mirror, which looked like the window of an airplane. Later, the video tried to re-create the take-off run of an airplane. As the video progressed, we also saw an image of a woman posing while thinking about something.

Later, the video gave a close look into a plate of idli-chutney. Before the video ended, Sobhita is seen smiling while looking at the sunset. On the other hand, in the background, a Telugu song can be heard, Edalo Mohana Lahiri, which is sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and P. Susheela. Instagramming the video, Dhulipala wrote a funny caption, which read, "Literally 5 seconds after I board any flight going home lol". Scroll down to watch the video.

Within a couple of hours, the video-post managed to grab the attention of Dhulipala's 522k followers. A section of fans flooded the comments section with various emoticons. Meanwhile, a handful of her followers agreed with Sobhita. A fan wrote, "I can relate to idli" while another added, "waiting for that moment next year". On the other hand, a comment read, "How do you look like an international model and a Telugu vintage girl at once".

A peek into Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram

Interestingly, Sobhita Dhulipala's photos and videos on the social media platform often receive an overwhelming response from her fans. She keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts and upcoming ventures. Apart from that, her social media feed is flooded with numerous BTS pictures and self-portraits. In her latest social media post, she shared the first look of the lead actor of the upcoming project, Major. While unveiling Sesh Adivi's look as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Sobhita called the late Major "a finest gent with the fiercest heart".

