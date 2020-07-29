Sobhita Dhulipala Is Ready To Fulfill Her 'dream' Of An Outer Space Mission, Here's How

Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala has ticked off a major item from her bucket list. Dhulipala recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of her dressed in a PPE kit in an airport. Sobhita Dhulipala’s PPE kit picture has garnered some interesting reactions from fans.

Sobhita Dhulipala complete her long-standing dream in a PPE kit

Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. The 'Choked' actor enthralled everybody with her impressive performance in the Amazon Prime Original series, Made In Heaven. Since then she has gone on to work in several web series and films.

But apart from impressing everybody with her roles, Sobhita is also known for her social media posts. Sobhita seems to have ticked off a major activity from her bucket list by donning this PPE kit.

While explaining her recent Instagram post, Sobhita wrote, “An emotional moment as I get to live my long-standing dream of ******* *** to outer space. Bye”. This hilarious Instagram post and catchy caption led to some interesting reactions in the comment section.

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani hilariously called Sobhita Dhulipala a “caterpillar” in a “cocoon”. Whereas some fans simply called the post a “mood” and “art”. One Instagram user also pointed out that Sobhita might be traveling by a flight on a middle seat since PPE kits are compulsory for passengers seating in the middle row. Take a look at Sobhita Dhulipala’s hilarious post and the interesting comments it received here.

Since the pandemic has slowed down the entertainment industry, Sobhita Dhulipala is also quarantined like the rest of us. During this Coronavirus quarantine, the Made In Heaven actor is reflecting on her past projects on social media. Recently, she shared throwback pictures of herself from her Netflix anthology series Ghost Stories. In the caption of this post, she reflected on her character as a young pregnant woman named Neha who is battling anxiety and other personal losses. Take a look at Sobhita Dhulipala’s post here.

