Jayam Ravi Starrer 'Bhoomi's' First Song Celebrates Spirit & Culture Of Tamil Nadu; Watch

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi's 25th movie Bhoomi's first song, Tamizhan Endru Sollada, was launched on Thursday, September 10. Tamizhan Endru Sollada is composed by D Imman and sung by Anirudh Ravinchander was released by the cast and crew of the film. Sharing it online, Jayam Ravi wrote: "Here's #Tamizhan Endru Sollada from #Bhoomi to all my fans and the tamizhans inside us God bless" (sic).

Check out the first song of Jayam Ravi's 25th movie:

Jayam Ravi's 25th movie's first song released on actor's birthday

Interestingly, the recently released song was unveiled on Jayam Ravi's birthday as a surprise to the fans of the actor. Tamizhan Endru Sollada is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, with backing vocals from Lavanya Sundararaman, and a small rap portion by D Imman. The song celebrates the spirit and culture of Tamil Nadu with its lyrics that are penned by Madhan Karky. The song's biggest attraction is its melody and combination of Indian instruments with contemporary tunes.

The song marks D Imman and Anirudh Ravichander's third collaboration. They have previously collaborated only twice. First for Lakshman's Romeo Juliet (2015), and then for Bogan (2017). Interestingly, both the movies had Jayam Ravi and Hansika in the lead and were directed by Lakshman, who is also the director of Bhoomi.

All about Jayam Ravi's 25th movie

Bhoomi is famous Kollywood actor Jayam Ravi's 25th Tamil movie. The film stars Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead and also features Ronit Roy, Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Dato Radha Ravi, and Saranya Ponvannan in prominent roles. The movie set in the heartland of Tamil Nadu is touted to be a patriotic drama. It is directed by Lakshman of Romeo Juliet (2015) and Bogan (2017) fame. The film was slated to hit the marquee on May 1, 2020. However, it got pushed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

What's next for Jayam Ravi?

Jayam Ravi has an array of films at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, among others, in the lead and is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's book of the same name. The shooting of the film is currently stalled due to the pandemic.

The movie will commence shooting after the coronavirus situation subsides. Besides the upcomer, Jayam Ravi reportedly has Jana Gana Mana with Taapsee Pannu. The movie directed by Ahmed is currently in pre-production.

