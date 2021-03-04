Sobhita Dhulipala Starts Shooting For 'Made In Heaven 2'; Shares Sneak-peek From Sets

Sobhita Dhulipala shared a picture on her Instagram profile on March 3, 2021, which showed that she had started shooting for the second season of her web-series Made In Heaven. The picture shows a clapboard with shot number one written on it as well as the name of the series. The name of the director and producers for this season is on the clapboard as well. Sobhita has written the words “Here goes” alongside the picture to indicate that the shooting for the second part has finally begun.

The second season of the show was scheduled to begin filming in April 2020 after the success of the first part. However, it was put on hold owing to the pandemic.

Sobhita Dhulipala starts shooting Made In Heaven 2

Sobhita Dhulipala plays Tara Khanna in the series who is a wedding planner in New Delhi. The name of the business she runs is called Made in Heaven with her business partner played by Arjun Mathur and deals in mostly high-profile weddings. The cast of the show also includes names like Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh as its main characters. The first season of the show was created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti who also directed parts of the nine episodes that aired as part of the first season, both of them will act as producers for the second season as well.

Made In Heaven 2 will be directed by Nitya Mehra. The show that aired on Amazon Prime Video was received very well by audiences who hailed the show as a true representation of modern Indian culture and traditions. The show was critically acclaimed as a story of human nature and greater social dynamics in Delhi. The release date for the second part of Sobhita Dhulipala’s web series has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala recently posted a picture on her Instagram that saw the actor posing with a trophy. She has been declared the SynthGlobalSpa ‘Fit and Fab’ Global Icon of the Year for her dedication to her fitness. On receiving the recognition, she said, “Me gots an award y’aaaall 🥨. This has 100% motivated me to keep fit and be chill. Thank you for making me your SynthGlobalSpa ‘Fit and Fab’”.

